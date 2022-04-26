ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Are You Cleaning Your MacBook the Wrong Way? | 5 Tips & Tricks

By Jesse Hollington
idropnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnless you live in a plastic bubble, the chances are that your MacBook Air or MacBook Pro will quickly accumulate smudges, dirt, and debris. This can impact even the most conscientious MacBook owners — the sort of folks who wash their hands thoroughly before they get anywhere near their keyboard and...

www.idropnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Family Handyman

If You Have Stains in Your Plastic Containers, This is How to Get Rid of Them

Is there anything more annoying than stained plastic food storage containers? It happens when you store spaghetti sauce or other tomato-based leftovers. You start out with a nice, clean container and then, after storing some marinara, tragedy strikes. No matter how hard you scrub, that container is destined to remain orange-ish red. It usually migrates to the back of the cupboard in shame when you can’t remove the stain.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Macbook#Macbook Air#Macbook Pro#Macbooks
Apartment Therapy

I Tried The Reusable Bamboo Paper Towels “Shark Tank” Made Famous — Now I’m a Believer!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to wiping down counters or cleaning up spills, I usually choose between two options: a paper towel and a microfiber cloth. But tearing off a paper towel, while convenient, always comes with a tinge of wasteful guilt. And while my microfiber cloths are guilt-free and far more absorbent, I only have a few, and I don’t always feel like running downstairs to grab one of my clean ones in the midst of a mess.
AMAZON
Gadget Flow

Earthly Co. Reusable & Washable Paper Towels replace more than 80 rolls of paper towels

Take the next step in your sustainable journey with the Earthly Co. Reusable & Washable Paper Towels. This 10-pack of notpaper towels has a classic, fresh pattern that adds a fun pop of color to any kitchen. Incredibly, just 10 of these eco-friendly cloth paper towels can replace more than 80 rolls of disposable paper towels! Use them as guest towels, cleaning cloths, dishwashing cloths, tissues, or any other way you should please! Made from 100% cotton flannel, these natural-fiber cloths eventually break down to leave nothing behind. Moreover, the fabric comes double-brushed on both sides, creating more absorption and surface area—plus, they are so soft. Measuring 13 inches by 10 inches, they are large enough to get the job done. And then you simply machine wash them on cold or warm with the rest of your laundry!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
BGR.com

Best-selling mattress topper with 45,000 5-star reviews is $38 today instead of $60

Countless people out there have trouble falling asleep or staying asleep at night. There are a million different possibilities for the root cause, but the issue might be your mattress. That said, there’s a very good chance that you won’t need to spend $1,000+ on a fancy new mattress — even if it’s the phenomenal Nolah Evolution 15 mattress we recently reviewed. You might just need Amazon’s best mattress topper.
RETAIL
BGR.com

Amazon’s Blink Camera deals start at $17 each this week

Did you miss the crazy Blink camera deals Amazon was offering during its massive Black Friday 2021 sale? Well, we have some wonderful news. Every single one of Amazon’s best Blink deals from Black Friday has returned ahead of Christmas 2021!. Of course, it’s not just Blink home security...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

No Knives Needed. Cut a Cake Like a Pro With Dental Floss

This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. Delicate piping: Ruined. Frosting: a long smear. Crumbs stacked on top of what used to be a perfectly iced cake. These are all signs you've used the wrong tool to cut your cake -- even if that tool was a knife. No matter how sharp it is, whenever I use a knife to cut into a cake, I'm often left with a gob of icing that I end up scraping onto someone's plate to "clean" the blade for the next slice. But what other option do I have? Surprisingly, a tiny everyday tool does the trick: dental floss.
LIFESTYLE
LiveScience

Best electric toothbrushes 2022

Many dentists agree that the best electric toothbrushes can make a huge difference to your oral health. But switching from manual to electric doesn’t have to break the bank. That’s why we’ve rounded up a variety of options to suit different budgets and requirements in this comprehensive guide.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Multiple OLED TV models and sizes drop to $1,000 at Best Buy

Watching your favorite movies on a 4K OLED TV is a game-changer. Not only do these panels provide an incredible amount of detail but they provide incredible contrast and vivid colors. But OLED TVs can be pricey, which is why we’re always on the lookout for some great OLED TV deals so you can get this great technology in your living room.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Amazon's Massive 1-Day Sale Has Laptops, Keyboards, Monitors and More for Under $300 (Update: Expired)

Update: This discount has expired and most of the items have returned to regular retail pricing. Looking to upgrade your gaming setup, or just make some improvements to your home office? Then right now is the time to do it. Today only, Amazon is offering hundreds off on a huge selection of laptops and PC accessories. You can shop discounts of up to 48% on everything from keyboards to monitors to hard drives, and even deals on laptops and 2-in-1s. This sale only runs until 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get all your orders in before then.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy