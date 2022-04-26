Exploring the Internet's Early Days

Social media giants including Twitter, Meta, Alphabet, and Pinterest all report earnings this week, and there's plenty to keep an eye on. One big earnings report to watch will be Twitter's, after the company today accepted Tesla CEO Elon Musk's $44 billion bid to take the company private. Investors will also be keeping an eye on ad revenue, user numbers, and more when it comes to Meta's social media networks like Facebook and Instagram. Ted Mortonson, technology strategist at Baird, joins Closing Bell to discuss Musk's Twitter takeover, how Apple's iOS privacy change could continue to impact ad revenue, and more.
