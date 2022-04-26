ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Charleston Memorial Stair Climb

By Keri Highland
abcnews4.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Charleston Memorial Stair Climb is a 9/11 memorial event where...

abcnews4.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Society
Charleston, SC
Government
City
Charleston, SC
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#Non Profits#First Responders
WMBF

Funeral arrangements announced for beloved South Florence teen

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for the 17-year-old high school athlete and homecoming king fatally shot over the weekend. The private viewing for Quay Dickins will be held on April 29 in Florence. The viewing is by family invite-only. A Celebration of Life will be...
FLORENCE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WCBD Count on 2

CPD: Abandoned boats an issue in Lowcountry waters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police said people are leaving behind their boats and it’s creating issues in the water. According to police, abandoned boats have been a problem for years. Since 2018, CPD removed 18 vessels, but more keep popping up. The issue mainly affects the Ashley River. Officer Michael Merrill said the department […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Trash pickup delayed one day for parts of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Trash pickup will be delayed in parts of Charleston for the remainder of the week. The City of Charleston announced that residents in downtown, inner West Ashley, and James Island will have their pickup delayed by one day due to continued large volumes. Trash includes leaves, twigs, weeds, grass clippings in brown […]
CHARLESTON, SC
The Associated Press

South Carolina governor’s minor heart procedure a success

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster was put under anesthesia for about 10 minutes Wednesday to fix a minor irregular heartbeat, his office said. The problem was found when the 74-year-old governor was scheduled for arthroscopic knee surgery Wednesday after suffering a slight meniscus tear while playing tennis with his wife, his office said in a statement to The Associated Press.
TENNIS
WMBF

Coroner identifies kayaker after body found in Murrells Inlet marsh

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County coroner released the name of the person whose body was recovered at a popular landing in Murrells Inlet. Coroner Chase Ridgeway identified the kayaker as 65-year-old Mark Ouellette of Murrells Inlet. Jason Lesley with the sheriff’s office said the body was found...
MURRELLS INLET, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy