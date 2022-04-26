Charleston Memorial Stair Climb

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston will soon roll out state-of-the-art technology to monitor every part of the city. According to North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) Deputy Chief Ken Hagge, the city is set to receive 745 new security cameras, on top of the current 120. “This is going to be one way we […]
I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The family of the South Carolina woman attacked by dogs last month has given an update on her latest surgery. Kyleen Waltman, 38, has been fighting for her life since she was attacked on March 21 in Honea Path as she was walking home. The owner...
A 60-year-old man who has been charged in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol has been identified as the son of a fames American artist. Vincent Gillespie, who has been in a legal battle against his stepmother to gain control of paintings by his father, Gregory Gillespie, was arrested in February on charges relating to the Capitol riot.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church has released memorial arrangements for Stephen L. Jennings, the music teacher who was killed in a Union County, South Carolina crash Friday morning. The funeral will be held Saturday at noon at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church located at 502 S. Daniel...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for the 17-year-old high school athlete and homecoming king fatally shot over the weekend. The private viewing for Quay Dickins will be held on April 29 in Florence. The viewing is by family invite-only. A Celebration of Life will be...
Berkeley County is considered one of the "healthiest" in South Carolina, according to new County Health Rankings data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Air travelers will not have the chance to fly directly from West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston to Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) this summer. West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) Director and CEO Nick Keller told MetroNews at the airport’s board meeting on Wednesday...
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police said people are leaving behind their boats and it’s creating issues in the water. According to police, abandoned boats have been a problem for years. Since 2018, CPD removed 18 vessels, but more keep popping up. The issue mainly affects the Ashley River. Officer Michael Merrill said the department […]
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Trash pickup will be delayed in parts of Charleston for the remainder of the week. The City of Charleston announced that residents in downtown, inner West Ashley, and James Island will have their pickup delayed by one day due to continued large volumes. Trash includes leaves, twigs, weeds, grass clippings in brown […]
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested a juvenile Thursday in connection with a shooting April 16 at the Myrtle Beach Hollywood Wax Museum, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Vest said the juvenile was arrested in the North Charleston area. No other...
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster was put under anesthesia for about 10 minutes Wednesday to fix a minor irregular heartbeat, his office said. The problem was found when the 74-year-old governor was scheduled for arthroscopic knee surgery Wednesday after suffering a slight meniscus tear while playing tennis with his wife, his office said in a statement to The Associated Press.
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County coroner released the name of the person whose body was recovered at a popular landing in Murrells Inlet. Coroner Chase Ridgeway identified the kayaker as 65-year-old Mark Ouellette of Murrells Inlet. Jason Lesley with the sheriff’s office said the body was found...
