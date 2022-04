MOOSIC, Pa. - After game one was postponed, Lehigh Valley fell in what would've been game two against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 4-3. The IronPigs scored all three runs in the fifth inning to grab a 3-1 lead at the time. Nick Maton hit a two-run shot over the right field wall to give the Pigs the lead. Later in the inning, Will Toffey stole home to add to the lead.

