Microsoft boosts revenue forecast, Alphabet growth slows

By Ken Martin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a tale of two tech companies and their quarterly results after the bell on Tuesday. Microsoft reported the tech equivalent of a hat trick. For the quarter, Microsoft reported profit and revenue that topped expectations, and the company forecast double-digit revenue growth for the next fiscal year....

Check out the companies making headlines in early morning trading. Enphase Energy — Shares of the solar microinverter maker jumped more than 8% during premarket trading following the company's first-quarter results. Enphase reported record revenue, and exceeded analyst expectations on the both the top and bottom line. The company said Europe will be a key growth area looking forward as Russia's invasion of Ukraine sends power prices soaring.
Apple on Thursday reported quarterly results that topped analysts’ profit projections despite supply shortages, economic fallout from the Russia-Ukraine war and a growth slowdown from the huge sales lift that technology products and service got from pandemic restrictions.The results for the January-March period drew a picture of a still-expanding empire generating massive profits that have yielded the firm a $2.7 trillion market value -- the largest among U.S. companies. Apple announced a 5% increase in its quarterly dividend, which has been steadily rising since the company revived the payment a decade ago. Effective May 12, Apple’s new quarterly dividend...
Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL reported Q1 revenue of $68.01 billion, up 23% year-over-year and 26% in constant currency terms. The consensus was $68 billion. Google parent clocked $39.62 billion (+24.3% Y/Y) in revenue from the 'Google search and other' segment, $6.87 billion (+14.4% Y/Y) from YouTube ads, $8.17 billion (+20.2% Y/Y) from Google Network, totaling to $54.66 billion from Google advertising.
Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
Shares of International Paper Co. IP, -1.94% shot up 5.6% in premarket trading Thursday, after the paper and packaging company reported first-quarter profit that beat by a wide margin, and said it expects margin expansion in the current quarter as prior price increases outpace higher costs. Net income rose to $360 million, or 95 cents a share, from $349 million, or 88 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 76 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 52 cents. Revenue grew 14.0% to $5.24 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $5.02 billion, as industrial packaging revenue rose 3.5% to $4.41 billion to beat expectations of $4.22 billion. Cost of sales increased 14.7% to $3.84 billion, to lower profit margins to 26.7% from 27.1%. The stock has gained 0.8% year to date, while the S&P 500.
April 26 (UPI) -- U.S. markets posted losses Tuesday as investors braced for earnings from major names including Microsoft and Google parent, Alphabet. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 809.28 points, or 2.38%, while the S&P 500 slipped 2.81%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 3.95% falling into bear market territory, down 23% from its record high.
U.S. stocks rebounded on Wednesday but closed off the best levels of the session following the. selloff that sent the Nasdaq Composite to levels not seen since December 2020 - the benchmark ended little changed. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 33301.93 +61.75 +0.19%. SP500 S&P...
Amazon stock dropped nearly 11% in after-hours trading, to $2,561.50, after the company reported a net loss of $3.8 billion in the first quarter of 2022 due to slowed growth and high costs hampering the retail and entertainment giant. The Q1 net loss included a pre-tax valuation loss of $7.6...
Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with exec comments. Asked about an emerging rival in streaming, a newly formed joint venture between Comcast and Charter built on the existing Flex system, Roku founder and CEO Anthony Wood said engineering talent and costs would continue to protect the company’s dominant market share. “We’ve been competing effectively against big, strong companies for years, even Amazon, and we compete effectively,” he said on the company’s first-quarter earnings call. Roku reported mixed results and slowing account growth. “The reason we win in these markets is that we built the only purpose-built operating system...
Twitter investors are getting little visibility into the future after the social media company scrapped earnings guidance citing the agreement with Tesla CEO Elon Musk to go private at $54.20 per share. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. TWTR TWITTER INC. 49.35 +0.81 +1.68%. "Given the pending acquisition of Twitter...
LPL Financial chief market strategist Ryan Detrick joined "Mornings with Maria" Friday and said that the U.S. economy won’t fall into a recession. Detrick made these comments ahead of the release of the March core personal consumption expenditures report. WHAT IS A RECESSION, AND SHOULD AMERICANS BE WORRIED?. RYAN...
Much like Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report yesterday, Amazon.com (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report might not have to deliver a very strong earnings report to please Wall Street, but simply one that’s better than feared, given current e-commerce headwinds. Among analysts polled...
The U.S. economy unexpectedly shrank 1.4% annually in the first quarter, the Commerce Department reported on Thursday, a sharp decline from the fourth quarter and below expectations that wavered between slow and negative growth. [. READ:. Home Sales Slipped Again in March as Rising Mortgage Rates Bite ]. Economists had...
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the worst is yet to come for tech stocks. What Happened: The Taiwan-based Apple watcher had earlier tweeted that “no one cares about big tech earnings anymore.”. In a later tweet, he said, “I think the worst for tech stocks may...
(Reuters) -Pinterest Inc's first-quarter revenue and profit surpassed market estimates on Wednesday as the image-sharing platform benefited from higher ad spending by businesses, sending its shares 9% higher in extended trading. Like its peers, Pinterest posted strong user growth in the early months of the pandemic as home-bound consumers sought...
