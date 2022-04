His name is Ozzie Virgil. It was in June 1958 when he became the first black baseball player to be a member of the Detroit Tigers. Ozzie was born Osvaldo José Virgil Pichardo in the Dominican Republic in 1932 and began his baseball career in 1956, playing third base for the New York (later San Francisco) Giants. Less than two years later, he was a member of the Tigers, again playing third base in a game against the Philadelphia Phillies on June 6, 1958 – becoming the first black player to play for the Tigers (see the ticket stub to that historic game in the gallery below).

