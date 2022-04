It's been a slow start for the defending World Series champions but the team had some good news this week with the return of star outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. Acuna made his return to the diamond after a torn ACL on Thursday with a single and two stolen bases for Atlanta as he attempts to help lead the Braves over .500 after a 9-11 start. The team starts a weekend series against the Texas Rangers on Friday night with the Rangers looking worse for ware already at 6-13.

