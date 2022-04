This place is so underrated to me that I've never even been there! It's so inconspicuous next to the convenience store on Fruitvale Blvd that I would never have noticed it if it weren't for me hitting up Google one day to search for "Yakima Pizza Restaurants". I've not really heard many things about Mr. Pizza except for one person in my entire 20 years time of living here in Yakima!

YAKIMA, WA ・ 19 HOURS AGO