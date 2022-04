For years many of us shopped at Albertson’s at 40th and Tieton. We’ll soon be back in the building but this time shopping for garden supplies and a whole bunch of other stuff. The new Ace Hardware is expected to open this week at 40th and Tieton. A soft opening is set to happen on Wednesday. The new owners say watch for a message on the large electronic reader board on the corner of 40th and Tieton.

