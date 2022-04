GALESBURG — Galesburg High School senior Aaron Carl is wrapping up his time as three-sport athlete — basketball, football and track and field — for the Silver Streaks. "It's sad," Carl said on Friday, April 15 during the Streak ABC Invite. "Basketball was the first sport I stopped playing and this will probably be my last year doing track and it will be only football.

GALESBURG, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO