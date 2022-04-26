ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sussex County, NJ

Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office

 4 days ago

Angela Pileggi, 33, of Sussex, was sentenced to four years non-custodial probation with credit for 60 days jail already served. She was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service, submit a DNA sample, follow any and all...

Daily Voice

Victim Burned In Fiery Explosion At Warren County Home

A fiery Warren County home explosion caused one person to suffer a burn to the head and brought more than a dozen emergency crews to the scene.The Mansfield Township Fire Company responded to a home on Willever Lake Road off Jackson Valley Road and confirmed the fully-involved blaze around 9:30 a.m…
Daily Voice

NJ Movie Extra Who Had Help From Parents Covering Up Killing Convicted Of Murder: Prosecutor

A New Jersey man who allegedly had help from his parents covering up a rapper's shooting death has been convicted of first-degree murder, authorities announced. Ryan D. Keough shot Terrence "T.R." Coulanges, 29, of Old Bridge, on Jan. 9, 2019 at a home on Farm Lane in Bound Brook around 5:45 p.m., when neighbors said they heard gunshots, the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Theft, Shoplifting Ring Busted

BRICK – Men suspected of stealing credit cards and shoplifting from stores were arrested at the Brick Target. Police believe that the men would shoplift from stores in the area. They would also steal purses, use the credit cards to buy gift cards, and then buy electronics with the gift cards, police said.
BRICK, NJ

