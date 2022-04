The Hawks' senior shortstop went 6 for 9 with a home run, two triples and 10 runs batted in in a sweep of Sandpoint last Thursday. "She is the emotional and spiritual leader of our team," Lakeland coach Dwayne Curry said. "I couldn't ask for a better player — she just gives 100 percent, and I just love her to death. She's going to be sorely missed. She's got power, but she's probably the fastest player on the team. She's my leadoff hitter because I want her up as often as she can get up."

SANDPOINT, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO