The Phoenix Suns eliminated the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday night with a 115-109 win on the back of a perfect, 14-for-14 night from point guard Chris Paul. Paul finished with 33 points, eight assists, and five rebounds on the night, making all 14 of his shots, including one three-pointer. According to ESPN Stats and Info, Wilt Chamberlain is the only player to finish an NBA game with more shots without a miss.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO