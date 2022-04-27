2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Slays on Street and Track

The Ferrari 296 GTB has only just started deliveries but now there's a convertible alternative to choose from in the form of the 296 GTS. It follows a familiar path to other recent drop-tops from Ferrari, including its F8 Spider predecessor, by adopting a retractable hard-top roof. The lightweight design takes just 14 seconds to go up or down, and can function at speeds of up to 28 mph. When the roof is down, the cabin and rear deck are separated by a height-adjustable glass rear screen which helps to reduce turbulence in the cabin at higher speeds. The design of the headrests was also optimized to help channel air flow toward the rear, instead of it recirculating inside the cabin.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO