Beau Sulser News

LINE: Phillies -220, Rockies +184; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies face the Colorado Rockies, leading the series 2-0. Philadelphia is 8-10 overall and 6-5 at home. Phillies hitters are batting a collective .255, the third-best team batting average in MLB play. Colorado is 6-4 at...
Once again a Pirates starting pitcher allowed runs in the first inning. Once again Bucs starter Mitch Keller stumbled early and failed to make it through five innings. Once again the Pirates lost to Milwaukee, this time by a 12-8 final.
LINE: Brewers -170, Pirates +147; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the Pittsburgh Pirates leading the series 1-0. Pittsburgh is 8-9 overall and 4-3 at home. Pirates hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks sixth in the NL. Milwaukee has gone 5-3 at home...
Pittsburgh Pirates left-handed pitcher Dillon Peters will start on Wednesday versus the Milwaukee Brewers. Bryse Wilson was initially penciled in for the Pirates, but the club announced on Wednesday morning that Peters will make his first start of the season. The 29-year-old southpaw has made five relief appearances this season across 10 1/3 scoreless innings.
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Cincinnati Reds. Jorge Alfaro is starting at catcher over Nola and batting seventh. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the Padres have an implied total of 4.18 runs...
Colorado Rockies outfielder Sam Hilliard is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Yonathan Daza is replacing Hilliard in center field and hitting sixth. numberFire’s models project Daza for 8.5 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a $2,000 salary.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Ha-Seong Kim hit a tiebreaking, three-run double in the sixth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-5 Thursday to complete a season sweep in the series. Left fielder Tommy Pham just missed a diving catch of Kim’s two-out, sinking line drive.
Chicago White Sox infielder Danny Mendick is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Brad Keller and the Kansas City Royals. Mendick started the previous three games, but he is taking a seat for Thursday's matinee. Leury Garcia is replacing Mendick on second base and batting ninth. Josh Harrison is out of the lineup for a second straight game.
Colorado Rockies catcher Dom Nunez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Elias Diaz is starting at catcher over Nunez and batting ninth. numberFire’s models project Diaz for 9.2 FanDuel points on Wednesday, and he has a $2,200 salary.
LINE: White Sox -176, Royals +152; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the Chicago White Sox and the Kansas City Royals are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday. Chicago is 5-3 at home and 7-10 overall. The White Sox have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage...
PHILADELPHIA -- — Bryce Harper can’t throw a baseball right now. Hitting one, though, is no problem. Harper had a triple among his three hits as Philadelphia's designated hitter, Odubel Herrera homered and drove in two runs, and the Phillies won their third straight over the Colorado Rockies, 7-3 on Wednesday night.
The San Diego Padres continue their road trip on Friday when they head to PNC Park to take on the Pittsburgh Pirates. Friday’s game will kick off a three-game series between two teams who are struggling to find their identity this early in the year. The Padres are definitely...
Although Michigan native Aidan Hutchinson is glad to start his NFL career journey in his backyard, there wasn't a ton of pleasant memories he could reflect on growing up a Lions fan. The Detroit Lions got two top players on Thursday night, and thus it’s easy to tab them as...
LINE: Reds -110, Padres -108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the San Diego Padres after Kyle Farmer's four-hit game on Wednesday. Cincinnati has a 1-6 record at home and a 3-15 record overall. The Reds are 2-1 in games when they out-hit their opponents.
CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Kyle Isbel hit a two-run single in Kansas City's three-run 10th inning, and the Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 on Thursday. Whit Merrifield scored the go-ahead run in the 10th when White Sox catcher Reese McGuire was charged with a passed ball with the bases loaded and two out. Then Isbel, who was promoted from Triple-A Omaha before the game, got his hit off left-hander Aaron Bummer (0-1).
The Braves have had a plan in place for Ronald Acuña’s return for a while now, but slowly and surely, that plan has gone out the window. Initially, he wasn’t supposed to make his 2022 debut until May 6th, but after checking all the boxes in Gwinnett, Alex Anthopoulos surprised him on FaceTime and informed him that he would be reactivated from the IL ten days earlier.
Comments / 0