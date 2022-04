They say life’s about the journey, not the destination, but sometimes the opposite is true. A messy night out isn’t so much about the club, the people, or the music, but the gloriously greasy takeaway that awaits as a prize at the end of the night. Indian Home Diner has been a late night hotspot on Paddington’s heaving Oxford Street for a long time, so naturally Sydney Council is trying to reduce the restaurant’s hours. The council is making Indian Home Diner close its doors early at midnight, which just feels like a needless act.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO