Joey Votto has been through a lot over his 16 seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, but the beginning of the 2022 campaign is weighing heavily on the first baseman. "This is awful to experience each and every day," Votto said when asked about the Reds' 3-16 start, according to The Athletic's C. Trent Rosecrans. "We're competitors, professionally. We're competitors. Our job is to win. To go out and get smacked around every day is anti-everything that we're about.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO