Bethlehem, PA

Phantoms v. Thunderbirds 04.26.22

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLehigh Valley shut out to start their...

WFMZ-TV Online

Easton / Emmaus boys and girls lacrosse 04.28.22

Easton boys, Emmaus girls keep their win streaks alive. Easton and Emmaus clashing on the lacrosse field in both boys and girls lacrosse on Thursday. The Easton boys continuing their winning ways, while the Emmaus girls handled business at home.
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton boys, Emmaus girls keep their win streaks alive

Easton and Emmaus clashing on the lacrosse field in both boys and girls lacrosse on Thursday. The Easton boys continuing their winning ways, while the Emmaus girls handled business at home. In Easton, the Red Rovers won their eighth straight with a hard fought, 8-5 win over the Green Hornets.
EMMAUS, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Sarah Reinert's historic Alvernia career comes to a close this weekend

READING, Pa. - As the Spring sports season comes to a close, so does one historic career at Alvernia University. Sarah Reinert will go down as one of the all-time greats to put the Golden Wolves softball uniform on. Reinert recently just broke the programs all-time hit record. This weekend,...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading Royals fans gather for watch party at local bar

WYOMISSING, Pa. – Reading Royals fans got together to enjoy their playoff game at a local bar Thursday night. Fans gathered at the Sly Fox Taphouse in Wyomissing, where every television screen was tuned into the Royals' third game against the Maine Mariners in Portland, Maine. The Royals had...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

The John Troxell era is officially underway at Lafayette

EASTON, Pa. - The Lafayette College football team is officially in the John Troxell era. The Leopards ending their Spring season with the annual Maroon and White game on Saturday. With a new regime comes new schemes, and through 15 Spring practices, Troxell is very pleased with how well his...
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Maine scores a late third period goal to take game 3 from Reading

PORTLAND, Me. - Maine got a game back in the series with a 5-4 win over Reading on Thursday night in game three. All four of the Royals goals came in the second period, giving them a 4-3 lead at the time. Four different skaters finding the back of the net for the Royals in game three.
READING, PA
NHL

Flyers announce 'Learn to Play' Summer Ball Hockey Program for kids

Kids can participate this summer in Marlton, N.J., Maple Shade, N.J., Monroe Township, N.J., Gloucester Township, N.J., and Northeast Philadelphia. As part of the team's efforts to introduce young boys and girls throughout the region to the sport of hockey, the Philadelphia Flyers are excited to announce the return of the Flyers 'Learn to Play' Ball Hockey program this summer for kids ages 3-9. The Flyers 'Learn to Play' program, which traditionally introduces young athletes to ice hockey, expanded to the outdoors last year with the addition of its ball hockey program in order to make the game even more accessible, convenient, and affordable for parents and young athletes on outdoor courts throughout the tri-state area.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
St. Louis 8, Arizona 3

E_Varsho (1). DP_Arizona 1, St. Louis 0. LOB_Arizona 7, St. Louis 9. 2B_Walker (3), Ahmed (2). HR_Smith (1). SB_Bader (5), Molina (1). SF_O'Neill 2 (4), Dickerson (1). HBP_Castellanos (DeJong). Umpires_Home, Charlie Ramos; First, Alan Porter; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Jeremie Rehak. T_3:01. A_33,464 (45,494).
SAINT LOUIS, MO

