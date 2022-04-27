Berks Catholic v. Kutztown softball 04.26.22

Jessica Wasko went 1-for-4 with three RBI and one run to lead Sayreville over East Brunswick 8-4 in East Brunswick. Brianna Boen hit a two-run double for East Brunswick (7-8) in the opening inning to help the Bears take a 3-2 lead. However, Sayreville (3-8) was able to rally for six runs in the fifth and sixth inning to take an 8-4 advantage.

SAYREVILLE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO