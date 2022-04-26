Ravens 2022 draft prospect profile: DB Jalen Pitre

The Baltimore Ravens will have the opportunity to add multiple talented players during the 2022 draft, holding 10 picks with nine of those coming in the first four rounds. There are clear-cut needs that the team should address, including edge rusher and cornerback.

Baltimore has shown that they like players with versatility, and one draft prospect that would be able to play multiple positions in the Ravens’ defense is former Baylor University defensive back Jalen Pitre. He offers a unique skillset, and can line up in many different spots.

Pitre is athletic enough to play at safety and even at the linebacker position. He’s a hard hitter that has sideline-to-sideline speed and has great natural instincts on the football field. He is strong in the run game, and offers plenty of good qualities in coverage as well.

Pitre is likely a second-round option for Baltimore at their No. 45 pick. If he’s still on the board when the Ravens pick they could certainly add him to their defense, as he would be another chess piece for new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.