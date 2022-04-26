ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens 2022 draft prospect profile: DB Jalen Pitre

 2 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens will have the opportunity to add multiple talented players during the 2022 draft, holding 10 picks with nine of those coming in the first four rounds. There are clear-cut needs that the team should address, including edge rusher and cornerback.

Baltimore has shown that they like players with versatility, and one draft prospect that would be able to play multiple positions in the Ravens’ defense is former Baylor University defensive back Jalen Pitre. He offers a unique skillset, and can line up in many different spots.

Pitre is athletic enough to play at safety and even at the linebacker position. He’s a hard hitter that has sideline-to-sideline speed and has great natural instincts on the football field. He is strong in the run game, and offers plenty of good qualities in coverage as well.

Pitre is likely a second-round option for Baltimore at their No. 45 pick. If he’s still on the board when the Ravens pick they could certainly add him to their defense, as he would be another chess piece for new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

Larry Brown Sports

DeMarcus Cousins goes after another one of his old teams

After giving the Sacramento Kings the middle finger, DeMarcus Cousins has another one ready for another former team of his. The Denver Nuggets center Cousins spoke in a wide-ranging interview this week with SI’s Chris Mannix. In the interview, Cousins went after the Houston Rockets, whom he played for during the 2020-21 season.
NBA
NBC Sports

Are Ravens setting up a possible trade for Deebo Samuel?

The biggest surprise of the night came when the Ravens sent receiver Marquis “Hollywood” Brown to the Cardinals and the 100th overall selection in the draft for a first-round pick. Making that surprise even more surprising is that it happened well before the pick the Ravens are getting from the Cardinals is on the clock.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baylor University#Chess Piece#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson responds to narratives surrounding cryptic tweet

The Baltimore Ravens drafted center Tyler Linderbaum with the 25th pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sent out a cryptic tweet not too long after the Linderbaum pick was announced, causing a stir throughout the NFL world. There were plenty of narratives about what Jackson could have meant by his tweet, and many created ideas what it was in reference to.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Ravens Final 2022 Mock Draft Roundup

Analysis: "The Ravens could go in several directions here, including offensive tackle (will Ronnie Stanley ever be the same again?) and defensive end (Calais Campbell is back, but he's 35). When I look at this depth chart, though, I see corner depth as an issue. McDuffie has the versatility to play outside and in the slot, and he also will wrap up and bring down ball carriers. in the run game. He's physical."
BALTIMORE, MD
Cincy Jungle

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson isn’t happy after Round 1 moves

The Baltimore Ravens had one heck of first round. They started by landing the draft's top safety, Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton, at pick No. 14. Baltimore then moved back into the first round via a trade with the Arizona Cardinals by sending wide receiver Marquise Brown and a third round selection to the desert. They eventually traded back to ultimately draft Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum at pick No. 25.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bleacher Report says it makes sense for Ravens to trade up in 2022 draft for this prospect

The Baltimore Ravens will be looking to add as many key contributors as possible during the 2022 NFL draft. The team currently has 10 draft picks, with nine of those coming in the first four rounds. Baltimore could do many different things with their first selection, which comes at No. 14. Some of those options include trading up for a star or trading down for more selections.
BALTIMORE, MD
