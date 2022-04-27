ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

CJ McCollum wants to retire with Pelicans

By Alex Kirschenbaum
 2 days ago
Just months into his Pelicans tenure, New Orleans guard CJ McCollum has indicated a desire to stick with the Pelicans long-term. During an interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape, McCollum said he hoped to retire with his new team.

“I’m not going nowhere,” McCollum said. “Leave for what? I want to retire here. I’m 30 years old and I have a son who is 13 weeks old. I’m married. When you have something good, you hold on to it. This is something fun for both sides. We’re going to grow. I’m still learning the city. I’m going to find a house.”

The Pelicans are McCollum’s second NBA team. He was traded this season after eight years logged with Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. He is averaging 24.0 PPG, 7.3 RPG and 5.8 APG through the Pelicans’ first four games in their 2-2 first-round matchup against the Suns.

The veteran guard is in the first season of a three-year, $100M deal he signed while with Portland.

