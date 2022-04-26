ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Slight rain chances – drier air tomorrow

By Doppler Dave Speelman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlight rain chances tonight then drier air arrives on westerly...

Winds consistent through the weekend

Expect winds to gust around 30 mph the next several days as temps stay warm - in the upper 80's with lots of sunshine. No rain is expected over the next seven days as of this point.
Pretty nice weekend, more wind Sunday

Lots of sunshine this weekend with warm temperatures. The winds will not be too much of an issue Saturday with gusts around 25 mph. The winds will pick up later Sunday with gusts at 35 mph. For much of next week expect gusts to be around 30-35 mph each and...
Severe storms possible Saturday afternoon and early evening

ST. LOUIS – A cold front will be moving through the area today bringing a chance of strong to severe storms. After morning rain clears the region the atmosphere is expected to destabilize. As the cold front pushes into eastern Missouri and western Illinois, storms are expected to develop ahead of it beginning around midday […]
