Slight rain chances – drier air tomorrow

Lots of sunshine this weekend with warm temperatures. The winds will not be too much of an issue Saturday with gusts around 25 mph. The winds will pick up later Sunday with gusts at 35 mph. For much of next week expect gusts to be around 30-35 mph each and...
ST. LOUIS – A cold front will be moving through the area today bringing a chance of strong to severe storms. After morning rain clears the region the atmosphere is expected to destabilize. As the cold front pushes into eastern Missouri and western Illinois, storms are expected to develop ahead of it beginning around midday […]
