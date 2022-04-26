ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSU baseball drops midweek matchup in the Big Easy

By Kyle Richardson
 2 days ago
After a perfect 4-0 showing last week, the Tigers crashed back down to Earth in a midweek matchup on the road against New Orleans on Tuesday night.

LSU lost to the Privateers 9-4 to end the winning streak, and now it will have to hope for better luck against a ranked opponent this weekend when the Georgia Bulldogs come to town.

Ty Floyd got the start on the mound in a short outing as he only went 1.1 innings, allowing four runs on four hits and two walks. LSU started off hot as it scored the first two runs of the game thanks to a throwing error by New Orleans and a Josh Pearson RBI double to make it 2-0 LSU headed to the bottom of the second inning.

The Privateers came out swinging in the bottom of the second as they scored four runs on Floyd. Those came on a wild pitch, an RBI single, a fielder’s choice and a throwing error. In the top of the third inning, Luke Leto grounded out but scored Tre Morgan in the process to cut the lead to 4-3.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, New Orleans blew the game wide open as they scored four more runs. One run scored on an RBI single and later three runs scored on a three-RBI triple with a full count and two outs.

Headed to the top of the seventh, LSU had dug itself into an 8-3 hole. The question was, could it somehow dig its way out of it?

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Privateers plated another run on an RBI single to make it 9-3 headed to the ninth inning. In the top of the ninth inning, Pearson hit a solo home run to cut the lead to 9-4, but that was the only run LSU would get as it lost the game and its winning streak came to an end at four games.

With the loss, LSU drops to 27-13 (10-8 SEC) on the year. The Tigers start a three-game series with the Bulldogs on Friday night at Alex Box Stadium with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.

