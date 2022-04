The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division has announced the arrest of a suspect linked to a shooting that occurred in March on 5th Street. On Thursday, police say Onephree, also known as Arthur Blackwell, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals in Buffalo, New York. Onephree was wanted by the Reading Police Department for an incident that took place last month.

READING, PA ・ 21 DAYS AGO