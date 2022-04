DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway will host two traveling series divisions, plus hold the first stage of the Ohio 300 for the Dave Nagel Excavating LLC late models, on Saturday. The CRA STREET STOCKS will be on hand to compete in a 150-lap feature. It will be the second stop of the season for the Van Hoy Oil sponsored series. In the first event Jason Atkinson of New Castle (Ind.) held off a late race charge by local driver Josh Smith to set up his photo session in victory lane. Nineteen cars took the green in a very competitive race.

NEW CASTLE, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO