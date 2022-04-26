ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bureau of Land Management shutters portions of Alaska's NPR for drilling

By Kim Jarrett
The Center Square
 3 days ago
(The Center Square) - The U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has closed nearly half of Alaska's Natural Petroleum Reserve (NPR) to drilling, reversing a Trump administration decision. A 91-page BLM report spelling out the decision is consistent with one introduced in 2013, according to an agency news release....

The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

