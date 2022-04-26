Uncertainty on timetable for Port Arthur projects

PORT ARTHUR — Efforts to eliminate a homeless encampment in Port Arthur appear to have stalled. KFDM/Fox 4's Angel San Juan reports on the delay in clearing the camp and what the city is planning to do with the homeless staying there.
A second round of rental assistance in Jefferson County is beginning. The funding comes from federal dollars and is part of Covid-19 relief legislation. Both the state and larger counties received money to distribute to those needing help paying their rent. Jefferson County contracted with the Southeast Texas Regional Planning...
BEAUMONT — Beaumont City Council has approved a permit request from a businessman, who plans to open a large market in north Beaumont. The northeast end of Beaumont has been struggling with access to food businesses. Fox 4/KFDM's Dierra Banks reports.
