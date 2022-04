The Memphis Grizzlies have found their stride after struggling out the gates this postseason. The Grizzlies now lead the series 3-2 and are back to their usual on-court production and swagger. The victory in Game 5 occurred on a game-winning layup by Ja Morant after a great performance by the Timberwolves. The job is not done as the two teams will travel to Minnesota with the Timberwolves season on the line.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO