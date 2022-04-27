49ers offseason roster update: Linebacker

The 49ers might have the NFL’s best group of linebackers. That won’t change in 2022.

After dealing with some injuries that forced San Francisco to shuffle their LB corps multiple times a season ago, they bring back a fully healthy group that figures to once again be one of the league’s top units.

While the pass rush gets a lot of the credit for the 49ers’ defensive success over the last few years, their linebackers also deserve praise for consistently controlling the middle of the field during a time when offenses are trying hard to dominate between the hashes in the second level.

Next offseason could see the 49ers undergo some significant changes, but for now this is a group that should be very good as long as it’s healthy.

Fred Warner

(AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Last year Warner got off to a tough start after earning an All-Pro nod in 2020. Toward the end of the year and into the playoffs though he was dominant again and in the divisional round vs. Green Bay was the single biggest reason San Francisco escaped with a win despite not scoring an offensive touchdown. The 49ers will be in good shape as long as he’s roaming the middle of the field.

Dre Greenlaw

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

A groin injury limited Greenlaw to just three regular-season games last year. He was good when he played, but he lost his starting Will linebacker spot to Azeez Al-Shaair. With unrestricted free agency scheduled for March, Greenlaw could be in line for a big pay day if he gets that WLB spot back and plays well. The fact he might be the No. 3 LB is a testament to how good this group is.

Azeez Al-Shaair

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Al-Shaair signed his second-round restricted free agent tender and will be an unrestricted free agent next year. He had a monster 2021 campaign after sliding into the every-down job alongside Warner. Al-Shaair and Greenlaw will battle for the starting WLB job, but Al-Shaair is probably the frontrunner going into camp. He’ll also be in line for a big pay day with another strong year.

Oren Burks

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Burks was one of the 49ers’ offseason additions. While he’s capable of playing at the LB spot, he was acquired to contribute on special teams where he starred for the Packers over his four years as a pro. San Francisco may have long-term plans for Burks at LB, but for now he’s unlikely to see the field on defense unless there’s an injury ahead of him on the depth chart.

Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

The converted safety saw a career-high 163 defensive snaps a season ago, 102 more than he played in 2020. Injuries played a part in that, but it’s notable that he was the first LB on the bench only a couple years after joining the club as an undrafted safety. He’s slated for more special teams work in 2022, but he could also find himself sitting as the top reserve again.

Curtis Robinson

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Last season Robinson played 37 special teams snaps in three games with the 49ers last year. He also saw time on their practice squad. He’ll be in the mix as a special teams ace in camp, but the fact he’s the last LB on the roster points to the 49ers adding another young player either during or after the draft.