Cheyenne has been lucky enough to have access to a certain popular bakery for a while now. This past weekend, the popular bakery opened up a brand new location in Laramie. If you're craving a treat in Cheyenne, you don't have to look any further than downtown for this particular bakery. The treats and desserts that are on full display will be mouthwatering for anyone, especially if you have a sweet tooth. But now the capital city isn't the only local spot to go for a treat or dessert in southeast Wyoming. Mary's Mountain Cookies has opened up a new location in Laramie.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 4 DAYS AGO