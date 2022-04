TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man was arrested after Tulare police say he allegedly robbed someone on the city’s Santa Fe Trail on Tuesday. Officers say they got a call around 3:30 p.m. for a man with a gun that was possibly a concealed rifle near where the trail crosses West Street. According to […]

TULARE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO