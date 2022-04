In this edition of San Jose Sharks News & Rumors, there have been several potential candidates discussed as the team’s next general manager (GM). In other news, Timo Meier has been voted as the team’s MVP for the 2021-22 season. Meanwhile, Brent Burns has been nominated by the San Jose chapter for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. Last but not least, Tomas Hertl said how excited he is to start the 2022-23 season playing in his home town, Prague.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO