ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Stars beat Vegas in 7-round shootout; Knights still alive

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

DALLAS (AP) — Miro Heiskanen made the only shot in a seven-round shootout and the Dallas Stars moved closer to clinching a playoff spot with a 3-2 victory Tuesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights, who are still hanging on to slim playoff hopes.

Jason Robertson reached the 40-goal mark by scoring twice for the Stars. Dallas and Nashville are tied atop the Western Conference wild-card standings with 95 points (the Predators lost in overtime to Calgary on Tuesday), and both have two games left. The top two teams advance.

Vegas has 91 points, but must win its last two games and get some help to make the playoffs again. The Golden Knights made the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season in 2017-18 and have been in the playoffs the past three seasons.

Dallas goalie Jake Oettinger stopped 33 shots, including a spread-eagle glove save with 2:37 left in regulation of Shea Theodore's long slap shot. Only one puck got past him in the shootout, but Jonathan Marchessault's attempt banged off the left post.

Logan Thompson had 28 saves, with a glove stop of his own when Roope Hintz drove hard and ripped a shot with 3:08 left in overtime. Thompson was briefly shaken up about a minute later when Vladislav Namestnikov slid through the crease, knocking the goalie down and dislodging the net.

Robertson had a nifty play skating through the circle for his first tally, then got the Stars even at 2 just more than three minutes into the third period. John Klingberg took a shot and Robertson, near the front of the net, redirected the puck past Thompson.

The 22-year-old Robertson became only the third 40-goal scorer in Dallas Stars history, and the first since Tyler Seguin's 40 in 2017-18. The others were Mike Modano's club-record 50 in 1993-94 and captain Jamie Benn's 41 in 2015-16.

Vegas took a 2-1 lead on Chandler Stephenson's power-play goal with only two seconds left in the second period.

Oettinger was out of the crease to the right of the net after making a pad save with his extended leg when Stephenson, only a few seconds after missing a shot, knocked the ricocheted puck into the open net past defenseman Esa Lindell's desperate sliding attempt to prevent Stephenson's 21st goal of the season.

Earlier in the second period, Robertson got his 39th goal when he weaved through the circle, going right to left to set up a low forehand shot over Thompson's glove and just inside the post to the goalie's right.

Thompson played for the fifth time in six games, but the first since the Golden Knights said Monday that starting goalie Robin Lehner would undergo season-ending left shoulder surgery. Lehner initially got hurt Feb. 9.

The Golden Knights were coming off a 5-4 shootout loss to San Jose in their regular-season home finale Sunday night, when they squandered a two-goal lead in the final 2:06 of regulation and got one point instead of two.

NOTES

There was a late scuffle with 2:27 left in regulation after Hintz went by the Vegas net. The Stars center was first pushed by Alec Martinez, but after he was pulled back by 37-year-old Stars center Joe Pavelski, Jack Eichel got face-to-face with Hintz. Eichel and Hintz both got roughing penalties. ... The Golden Knights had won the first two games against Dallas this season, and are 8-2-1 all time against the Stars.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: At Chicago on Wednesday night in the second of three consecutive road games to end the regular season.

Stars: Host Arizona on Wednesday night. The Stars are 2-1 against the Coyotes this season, but lost 3-1 in the most recent meeting Feb. 20.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Bruins beat NHL-leading Panthers for fifth win in six games as playoffs near

BOSTON -- The Bruins are hitting their stride at the perfect time with the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs scheduled to begin next week. They picked up an impressive 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night at TD Garden. It was just the third loss for the Panthers in their last 19 games. Florida entered this matchup leading the race for the Presidents' Trophy with 120 points (57-16-6).
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Rantanen Returns

After missing four games due to a non-COVID related illness, Mikko Rantanen will be back in the lineup for the Colorado Avalanche in Thursday's final home game of the regular season against the Nashville Predators. Ahead of Thursday's game, Rantanen addressed the media following morning skate and was his usual...
NHL
NHL

Golden Knights Lose in Chicago, 4-3, in Shootout

Vegas officially eliminated from playoff contention. The Vegas Golden Knights (42-33-7) lost to the Chicago Blackhawks (28-42-11), 4-3, in a shootout on Wednesday night at United Center. With the Vegas loss, the Dallas Stars clinched the final playoff berth in the Western Conference and the Golden Knights will miss the postseason for the first time in franchise history.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Stars clinch Stanley Cup Playoff bid, wild card berth

The Dallas Stars entered Tuesday night’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights with a simple scenario: Win in regulation, and they’re into the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It took more than just one game, and it wasn’t quite that simple, but at the end of the day, the Stars got the job done.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Yardbarker

Kaprizov's OT winner keeps Wild's home ice hopes alive

Kirill Kaprizov's overtime goal helped the Minnesota Wild defeat the Calgary Flames 3-2 Thursday night and keep their hopes alive for home-ice advantage in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Wild entered the night tied with the St. Louis Blues for second place in the Central Division...
NHL
NHL

Predators top Avalanche in shootout, move into first West wild card

DENVER -- The Nashville Predators moved into the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference with a 5-4 shootout win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday. Nashville leads the Dallas Stars by one point with one game for each team remaining. Each...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Wild Warmup: Minnesota vs. Calgary

Penultimate game of the regular season set for Thursday in St. Paul with home ice still on the line for Minnesota. Who: Calgary Flames (50-20-10, 110 points) at Minnesota Wild (51-22-7, 109 points) 🏒 Puck drop: 7:08 p.m. 📺 Watch: Bally Sports North. 📻 Listen: KOOL 108 FM...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Marchessault
Person
Jamie Benn
Person
Chandler Stephenson
Person
Robin Lehner
Person
Tyler Seguin
Person
Mike Modano
Person
Vladislav Namestnikov
Person
Roope Hintz
Person
Jack Eichel
Person
Shea Theodore
Person
John Klingberg
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ WILD

FLAMES (50-20-10) @ WILD (51-22-7) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (113) Goals - Matthew Tkachuk, Elias Lindholm (41) Wild:. Points - Kirill Kaprizov (105) Goals -...
NHL
NHL

Postgame Hat Trick: Coyotes 5, Wild 3

Notes, quotes and reactions from Minnesota's loss to Arizona on Tuesday in St. Paul. Wild.com's Dan Myers gives three takeaways from the Wild's 5-3 loss against the Arizona Coyotes at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Tuesday night:. 1. Not good enough. The Wild has been one of the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX Sports

High-scoring Gaudreau powering Calgary Flames into playoffs

Johnny Gaudreau's career-high 37th goal was a thing of a beauty, a circular skate around the offensive zone, capped by a perfectly placed shot into the side of the net. “He just plays the whole game. For sure, a more consistent player,” coach Darryl Sutter said, “and, in his own way, a more demanding player also of how his linemates are playing, which is a big something that I've really noticed with him."
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose#Hockey#Ap#Predators#The Golden Knights
Yardbarker

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog on track to return for Game 1 of playoffs

Colorado Avalanche star forward and captain Gabriel Landeskog hasn't played since he underwent knee surgery back on March 14, but coach Jared Bednar told reporters on Tuesday Landeskog would hopefully be back "with the group here sometime this week" as the 29-year-old works toward returning for the postseason tournament that begins next week.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Preview: Coyotes Set to Play Final Game at Gila River Arena

TV: Bally Sports Arizona Extra | Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. Winners of two straight, the Arizona Coyotes look to conclude the 2021-22 season on a high note when they host the Nashville Predators on Friday night (April 29). The game is the final contest the Coyotes will play in Gila River Arena, closing the book on a 19-year tenure. Puck drop with the Preds is set for 7:30 p.m.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

Kaprizov and Minnesota take on Colorado

Colorado Avalanche (56-18-7, first in the Central) vs. Minnesota Wild (52-22-7, second in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Kirill Kaprizov leads Minnesota into a matchup with Colorado. He's sixth in the NHL with 106 points, scoring 46 goals and recording 60 assists. The Wild have gone 12-10-3 against division opponents. Minnesota...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
Dallas Stars
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Vegas Golden Knights
FOX Sports

Buffalo hosts Chicago after shootout victory

LINE: Sabres -130, Blackhawks +110; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits the Buffalo Sabres after the Blackhawks beat Vegas 4-3 in a shootout. The Sabres are 16-18-6 on their home ice. Buffalo has scored 47 power-play goals, converting on 21.5% of chances. The Blackhawks are 14-21-5 on the road....
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Wild’s Special Teams Perfect in OT Win Over Flames

After a rough loss to the Arizona Coyotes two nights prior, the Minnesota Wild were looking to get back into the win column. They started their final back-to-back of the regular season against the Calgary Flames and things were pretty equal for the first two periods. It was tied at zero after one, as the Flames got on the board first in the second period but the Wild answered right back to tie it up at one.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
276K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy