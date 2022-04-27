ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of total stranger near MacArthur Park

Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of total stranger near MacArthur Park 00:32

A 43-year-old man suspected in what police called the random and unprovoked fatal stabbing of a man near MacArthur Park was behind bars Tuesday.

Anthony Madison was arrested Friday in Boyle Heights in connection with the April 8 killing of Sergio Santay, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday.

Santay was walking in the 600 block of South Bonnie Brae Street around 2:40 p.m. video chatting with his brother when he was approached by Madison, police said, citing information from surveillance video.

Without provocation, Madison stabbed Santay in the neck, police said.

"Surveillance footage revealed the suspect ran southbound on Bonnie Brae Street, (then) eastbound in the east-west alley north of Wilshire Boulevard, where he encountered two additional individuals sitting in the alley," an LAPD statement said.

Responding officers found Santay on the ground with a stab wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Madison has been charged with one count of murder. He is being held in lieu of $5 million bail.

Comments / 4

