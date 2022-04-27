ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear, AZ

Goodyear police seek suspect in hit-and-run that killed child riding bicycle

By KTAR.COM
KTAR.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Goodyear police are seeking a suspect in a hit-and-run Tuesday afternoon that killed a 13-year-old child who was riding his bike home from school, authorities said....

ktar.com

Oxygen

Engaged California Couple Killed After DUI Suspect Being Chased By Police Allegedly Hits Car

Last week, two California families were looking forward to the summer nuptials of an engaged couple. This week, those families are planning two funerals. Early Saturday morning, Aaron McDonald, 31, and Irene Jaramillo, 30, were heading home from a birthday celebration for Jaramillo when their car was struck by a suspected intoxicated driver during a high speed police chase, according to KABC.
RIALTO, CA
KTAR.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Glendale Avenue in Phoenix

PHOENIX – A 76-year-old man was killed while crossing a Phoenix street mid-block in an apparent hit-and-run collision Monday night, authorities said. The victim was found unresponsive in the roadway on Glendale Avenue near 37th Avenue around 8 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Tuesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Woman killed in wreck involving impaired driver on Chandler street

PHOENIX – One person was killed early Friday in a wreck involving an impaired driver in Chandler, authorities said. A truck and a sedan collided on Arizona Avenue between of Elliot and Warner roads around 12:30 a.m., the Chandler Police Department said in a press release. The 59-year-old woman...
CHANDLER, AZ
KTAR.com

2 pedestrians killed following collision in Phoenix Tuesday night

PHOENIX — Two pedestrians were killed in a collision Tuesday night in Phoenix, authorities said. Officers responded to the area of 32nd Street and Thomas Road around 8 p.m. and found two adults, who have not yet been identified, struck by a vehicle, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY

