When it comes to high school softball or baseball, the one-game playoff series has long been the slingshot for the underdog. That group includes Vandegrift’s softball team, which made just its second playoff appearance Friday against perennial postseason participant Bowie. First-year Vipers coach Sara Navarro won the coin toss to force a single win-and-advance game at Noack Sports Complex in Austin, but Bowie showed enough veteran poise to fend off the Vipers for an 8-4 win and...

BOWIE, TX ・ 22 MINUTES AGO