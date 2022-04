Red Sox Nation, we have our skipper back! Alex Cora is finally back with the club after testing positive for COVID-19 last week and his return couldn’t have come at a better time. Boston looks beyond lost and even when good things happen, they’ve quickly been followed by something bad. Hopefully getting AC back in the big chair will spark this lineup into achieving what their potential would lead us to believe they’re capable of.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO