ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Preds Clinch Spot in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNashville Reaches Postseason for Eighth Consecutive Year, Tied for Second-Longest Active Streak in NHL. For the eighth consecutive season, they're in. By collecting a point over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night, and coupled with a shootout loss by the Golden Knights in Dallas, the Nashville Predators have clinched a berth...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Bruins Weekly: Possible Playoff Opponents, Pastrnak, Haula & More

As the 2021-22 regular season comes to a close Friday night, the grind of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs begins next week for the Boston Bruins and 15 other teams. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, we will look back at the week that was for Boston with a milestone reached in an impressive fashion, a penalty shot scare with a positive result, and more.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Colorado Avalanche a Terrible Bet to Win the Stanley Cup

The Colorado Avalanche are currently the betting favorites to win the Stanley Cup with +325 odds at WynnBET, ahead of the Florida Panthers (+500). But BetSided senior editor Iain MacMillan does not believe they can win the Cup. In fact, he doesn't even think they'll win the West. Check out...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Wild undecided on starting goalie for Game 1 against Blues

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild remain undecided on whether Cam Talbot or Marc-Andre Fleury will start Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round against the St. Louis Blues, general manager Bill Guerin said. "You can't make a bad decision or a bad choice," Guerin said Thursday before...
NHL
NHL

Matthews, Maple Leafs take in Raptors NBA playoff game

Marner, Rielly, Kerfoot join 60-goal scorer in front row of Scotiabank Arena. The Toronto Raptors had some famous fans in the front row on Thursday. Toronto Maple Leafs forwards Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner and Alexander Kerfoot and defenseman Morgan Rielly showed up to support their NBA counterparts for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference first round series against the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Sports
NHL

PREVIEW: Coming off win, Blue Jackets finish season vs. Penguins

BLUE JACKETS (37-37-7) at PENGUINS (45-25-11) It would be hard to imagine a better home finale for the Blue Jackets than the one that happened Thursday night. The Blue Jackets not only beat the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning, they did it by a convincing 5-2 score. Five different CBJ players tallied as the Blue Jackets pulled away, turning a 2-1 lead after two periods into a game that wasn't in question at the final gun.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Matthews' 60th helps Maple Leafs top Red Wings, clinch second in Atlantic

TORONTO -- Auston Matthews scored twice to reach 60 goals and the Toronto Maple Leafs clinched second in the Atlantic Division and home ice for the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 3-0 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. Matthews became the...
NHL
NHL

Preds Come Back to Beat Avalanche in Shootout

Rittich Leads Nashville in Thrilling Comeback to Collect Two Points and Control Wild Card Destiny. Matt Duchene scored in regulation and provided the shootout-winner as the Predators defeated the Avalanche on the road, 5-4 05:09 •. Mattias Ekholm tied it; Matt Duchene and David Rittich won it. The Nashville Predators...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Game Day: Preds at Coyotes Preview

Game No. 82 has arrived, and the Nashville Predators will close out the 2021-22 regular season tonight in Arizona by facing the Coyotes at Gila River Arena. This evening's contest is the third and final meeting between the Preds and Yotes this season; Nashville has two wins thus far. Tonight also marks the final game at Gila River Arena in Glendale.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Filip Forsberg
Person
Mark Borowiecki
Person
Mikael Granlund
Person
Dante Fabbro
Person
Mathieu Olivier
NHL

Dustin Brown Set to Retire Following 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

LA Kings to Hold Press Conference Tomorrow at 11:30 a.m. in El Segundo. Dustin Brown, a two-time Stanley Cup champion and the Kings all-time leader in regular-season games played, announced today his retirement from the NHL at the conclusion of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Kings will hold...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

Hurricanes goalies Andersen, Raanta win William M. Jennings Trophy

NEW YORK -- The Carolina Hurricanes tandem of Frederik Andersen and Antti Raanta have won the 2021-22 William M. Jennings Trophy, presented annually to the goaltenders who play a minimum of 25 games for the team allowing the fewest goals during the regular season. Carolina, which concluded its regular-season schedule...
NHL
NHL

Kaprizov gives Wild OT win against Flames

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Kirill Kaprizov scored 44 seconds into overtime, and the Minnesota Wild moved into second place in the Central Division with a 3-2 overtime win against the Calgary Flames at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Kaprizov won it when he scored on a one-timer from the top...
NHL
NHL

3 Game Essentials | Kraken vs. Sharks | April 29

Friday is Fan Appreciation Night at Climate Pledge Arena with the final home game of the inaugural season. But, believe it, players and coach Dave Hakstol have highly valued the Kraken faithful all season long. One particularly memorable example is the decibel level of the brand-new arena during the third...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanley Cup Playoffs#The Nashville Predators#The Dallas Stars#Nashvillepredators Com
NHL

NHL Buzz: Andersen questionable for Hurricanes' playoff opener

Panarin, Copp out for Rangers vs. Capitals; Spurgeon, Dumba returning for Wild. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Carolina Hurricanes. Frederik Andersen is questionable for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round. The goalie missed the final...
NHL
NHL

Territory Talk: NHL.com's Dan Rosen talks Panthers, playoffs & more!

With the regular season wrapping up this weekend, NHL.com senior writer Dan Rosen joins this week's episode of the Territory Talk podcast to talk about the Panthers, playoffs and more. Plus, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive also take a closer look at how the Panthers are preparing for the...
SUNRISE, FL
NHL

Analytics with Alison: Powering Forward

The Kraken have used a five-forward look on their power play. We take a look at how this trend is being used across the league. There was a slightly new look to the Kraken power play the last two games. When Seattle gained a two-player advantage to play 5-on-3, Dave Hakstol and the coaching staff deployed a five-forward power-play unit, as opposed to the more prominent one defender-four forward option.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Regardless of first round opponent, Stars out to win season finale

Stars (45-30-6, 96 points) vs. Ducks (31-36-14, 76 points) The Stars are in an interesting place Friday. They still have a chance to move up and get seventh place in the standings, but they need to beat Anaheim and get a regulation loss from Nashville against Arizona. They also need to clear the bad feelings after blowing a three-goal lead on Wednesday. And they need to get their game in order for the playoffs.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

Hyman, Oilers rally to defeat Sharks in OT

EDMONTON -- Zach Hyman scored 1:37 into overtime, and the Edmonton Oilers rallied to defeat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 at Rogers Place on Thursday. Hyman took a pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and scored on a one-timer to cap off the rally after Edmonton trailed three times in the game.
SAN JOSE, CA
NHL

Postgame Hat Trick: Wild 3, Flames 2 (OT)

Notes, quotes and reactions from Minnesota's victory Thursday night over Calgary at Xcel Energy Center. Wild.com's Dan Myers gives three takeaways from the Wild's 3-2 overtime win against the Calgary Flames at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Thursday night:. 1. Freddy Hockey. In a battle of Gaudreau v....
SAINT PAUL, MN
NHL

Predators top Avalanche in shootout, move into first West wild card

DENVER -- The Nashville Predators moved into the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference with a 5-4 shootout win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday. Nashville leads the Dallas Stars by one point with one game for each team remaining. Each...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Game Preview: 04.29.22 vs. CBJ

WATCH: ATTSN, ESPN+ (OUTSIDE PIT, CBJ) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. The Penguins play their final game of the regular season as they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena. Tonight's game is Fan Appreciation Night, presented by PPG. Pittsburgh is 14-3-1 in its last 18 games versus Columbus dating back to February 3, 2017. Since the Metropolitan Division was formed for the 2012-13 season, Pittsburgh has dropped the season series with Columbus just once (2014-15). The Penguins have won 10-straight games against the Blue Jackets here at PPG Paints Arena dating back to Dec. 21, 2015. The Penguins have scored three or more goals in 12 of their last 15 games against the Blue Jackets, while nine of those 15 games have been four-plus goal efforts. Pittsburgh is 13-9-3 against Metropolitan Division opponents this season.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy