Preds Clinch Spot in 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Stars (45-30-6, 96 points) vs. Ducks (31-36-14, 76 points) The Stars are in an interesting place Friday. They still have a chance to move up and get seventh place in the standings, but they need to beat Anaheim and get a regulation loss from Nashville against Arizona. They also need to clear the bad feelings after blowing a three-goal lead on Wednesday. And they need to get their game in order for the playoffs.

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO