The records don’t matter. The Pittsburgh Penguins final regular season of the game is about one point. If the Penguins gain a point, they clinch third place and face the New York Rangers in the Metro Division playoffs. If they lose to the Columbus Blue Jackets at PPG Paints Arena, the Washington Capitals have a chance to snatch third place with a regulation win, relegating the Penguins to the second wild card and the Atlantic Division playoffs.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO