NCAA President Mark Emmert stepping down

By Lainey Gerber, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. ( KSNT ) – NCAA President Mark Emmert is stepping down from his role.

NCAA Board of Governors chair John J. DeGioia announced the decision was a mutual agreement. Emmert will continue to serve in his role until a new president is in place or until June 30, 2023.

“Throughout my tenure I’ve emphasized the need to focus on the experience and priorities of student-athletes,” Emmert said. “I am extremely proud of the work of the Association over the last 12 years and especially pleased with the hard work and dedication of the national office staff here in Indianapolis.”

The NCAA remains the biggest governing body in college athletics, but it has been under sharp criticism for years as too heavyhanded and even out of date with Emmert serving as the prime target.

Over 60 tons of ground beef recalled

“With the significant transitions underway within college sports, the timing of this decision provides the Association with consistent leadership during the coming months plus the opportunity to consider what will be the future role of the president,” DeGioia said. “It also allows for the selection and recruitment of the next president without disruption.”

The announcement comes one year after the board approved a contract extension for Emmert that ran through 2025. His yearly salary was nearly $3 million.

Emmert led the University of Washington and LSU before becoming president of the NCAA in 2010.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Want to help Portland? Here’s where to volunteer

Since the start of KOIN 6 News' series "Is Portland Over" in May 2021, KOIN reporters have taken a look at the humanitarian crisis unfolding on Portland's streets and how the city is responding. That being said, it's also important for Portlanders to step up and volunteer.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Dan Gavitt, Condoleezza Rice among top candidates for NCAA president after Mark Emmert's departure

The first issue for the next NCAA president: What is the association even going to look like for Mark Emmert's successor?. That's the key question in assembling a list of candidates to replace Emmert, who announced Tuesday that he's resigning effective June 2023. The NCAA he is leaving behind is in a bit of shambles. There must be some certainty before the next leader evaluates what they are getting into.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has 2-Word Message For Mark Emmert

If you thought Paul Finebaum would be upset to see NCAA president Mark Emmert resign… you’re probably not familiar with his work. On his Wednesday radio show, the college football personality gave Emmert one last kick on his way out the door; going on a diatribe that could best be summed up by two words: “Good riddance.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
MLive.com

Michigan’s Isaiah Barnes, appealing for a redshirt, will try to crack rotation next season

Once it was settled that Isaiah Barnes would not play in games the rest of the season, he played better in practice. As is the case for all freshmen, college basketball was an adjustment for Barnes -- both college and basketball. In December, after he’d played a total of six minutes over two games for Michigan, it was decided that the best course of action was to redshirt, with the hope of preserving an extra season of eligibility. The NCAA will have to approve that.
ANN ARBOR, MI
