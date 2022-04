For the first time since the Syracuse Salty Dogs packed P&C Stadium nearly 20 years ago, outdoor soccer is back in Syracuse. Led by head coach Peter Fuller and many players with professional experience, AC Syracuse Pulse kicked off its inaugural season of competition this spring in the National Independent Soccer Association, the third tier of US soccer after Major League Soccer and the United Soccer League. The Pulse organization also includes a semi-pro women’s team that will begin playing in the United Women’s Soccer league in May as well as youth programs.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO