Military

Russia Has Fired 1,300 Missiles in Ukraine This War, More Strikes Expected

By Aila Slisco
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said that Russian missile "reserves have already more than halved" since the war...

americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
State
Connecticut State
CBS LA

Ukraine leader says war at a "turning point" as U.S. and U.K. say Putin, deluded, is regrouping Russia's forces

Russian forces were still shelling areas near Ukraine's capital Thursday, two days after Moscow said it would scale back its attack there to facilitate peace talks. Ukraine's president told his people Wednesday night that the fight to repel Russia's invasion had reached a "turning point," and he asked the U.S. for more weapons and other assistance to turn the tide.In a late-night video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cast doubt on Russia's stated decision to "drastically reduce" attacks around Kyiv and the northeast city of Chernihiv. He said Russian forces were building up in his country's eastern Donbas regions in preparation for a major...
POLITICS
Person
Anatoly Antonov
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
#Ukraine#Missiles#Russian#Ukrainian#Ukrinform#The Kyiv Independent
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine reportedly takes out four Russian tanks in a row with missiles

As the Russian aggression in Ukraine enters its third month, a video that has emerged on social media shows how Ukrainian troops precisely picked on Russian targets. The Twitter account has been documenting weapons used in the conflict zone. It has previously brought attention to gems like the abandoned pieces of Russia's newest air defense system and a Ukrainian tank ambushing a Russian convoy. While these are morale boosters for the forces on the defense, they are also a reflection of which weapon technologies are working out during the conflict and which aren't.
MILITARY
Defense One

How Much Can US Howitzers Help Ukraine?

As Russian forces focus on seizing Ukraine’s Donbas, the United States has begun rushing 90 howitzers—the famed 155mm artillery guns used by the U.S. Army and Marine Corps—to help repel the invaders in the flat, largely rural region. But how much will they help?. “Artillery is a...
MILITARY
CBS News

Ukraine army fires rockets at Russian military targets

Ukrainian soldiers fired grad rockets at Russian positions in the Luhansk region on Tuesday. Ukraine's armed forces operations command said in the past week its forces in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions had repulsed 63 Russian attacks, destroyed 55 tanks and dozens more vehicles.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Now we challenge Putin: Britain sends tanks, attack helicopters, artillery and 8,000 soldiers to Eastern Europe in one of the largest deployments since Cold War

Around 8,000 British Army troops and dozens of tanks will take part in exercises across eastern Europe to combat Russian aggression in one of the largest deployments since the Cold War. Tens of thousands of Nato troops will join the British forces that will be deployed to countries ranging from...
MILITARY
