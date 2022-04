SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s back! Runner, walkers, and everyone in between will be filling the streets of Spokane for Bloomsday. Bloomsday 2020 and 2021 were virtual races because of the COVID-19 pandemic. From parking and road closures to the race information, we have a guide to what you need to know. When is it? Sunday, May 1, 2022. The first group...

SPOKANE, WA ・ 39 MINUTES AGO