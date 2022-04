Click here to read the full article. Lizzo joined Harry Styles on stage at Coachella Friday night in Indio, Calif., to help kick off the second weekend of the annual music festival in the California desert. The dynamic duo, who performed Gloria Gaynor‘s “I Will Survive” and the One Direction hit “What Makes You Beautiful,” both wore feather-embellished coats by Gucci, with Lizzo in an orange look and Styles in a pink version. The hitmakers also matched in hot pink outfits complete with iridescent pants that shimmered as they sang to each other and pranced around on stage. View this...

INDIO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO