ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CMS Board Approves $2.1 Billion Budget Increasing Teacher Pay

By TheOlympiaDShow
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06DYD1_0fLJcu5E00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ia11t_0fLJcu5E00

Source: Frankhuang / Getty


The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board approved a $2.1 billion budget for the 2022-23 school year. The board voted 8-0 on Tuesday night. The budget will help students with social-emotional needs and will make teachers the highest-paid in the state. Teachers, instructional support staff, and assistant principals would be provided a 2.7% average pay increase under the new budget. The budget now moves to the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners for final approval.
Read the full story here.

Comments / 2

Related
US News and World Report

Nearly Half of Teachers Had Students Who Never Showed Up to Class Last Year: Report

Nearly half of public school teachers in the U.S. reported at least one student during the 2020-21 school year who was enrolled but never showed up for class, according to new federal data that provides one of the first glimpses from the national level of the major challenges that sidelined student learning and the types of schools they left behind.
EDUCATION
Reason.com

COVID-19 Policies Wrecked Public School Enrollment and Student Outcomes

After the historic one-year enrollment drop of 2.5 percent in the 2020-21 school year, public K-12 attendance has stubbornly refused to bounce back. Two new studies further indicate that the biggest two-year declines correlate strongly with the most restrictionist school-opening policies, particularly in Democratic-controlled big cities. The American Enterprise Institute...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Education
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cms#Cms Board#Frankhuang Getty
WFAE

Another CMS superintendent is gone, and another school board fails to fully explain itself

At least this time the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board made a halfhearted effort to explain why they got rid of their superintendent. Around here, that counts for progress. Almost three years after hiring him, and a little more than a year after giving him a contract with a big buyout clause, the school board voted last week to fire Earnest Winston. That puts taxpayers on the hook for the full buyout—almost $577,000 over the next two years.
CHARLOTTE, NC
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy