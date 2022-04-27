CMS Board Approves $2.1 Billion Budget Increasing Teacher Pay

At least this time the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board made a halfhearted effort to explain why they got rid of their superintendent. Around here, that counts for progress. Almost three years after hiring him, and a little more than a year after giving him a contract with a big buyout clause, the school board voted last week to fire Earnest Winston. That puts taxpayers on the hook for the full buyout—almost $577,000 over the next two years.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO