Newton, KS

Denver women set records en route to win

Newton Kansan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePioneers prepare for NCAA regionals By Mark Schnabel Newton Kansan The Denver University...

www.thekansan.com

Salina Post

KWU women's golf wins KCAC Championship

LAWRENCE – Kansas Wesleyan is the 2021-22 KCAC Women's Golf Conference Champion. The Coyotes claimed their second consecutive KCAC Championship on Wednesday at The Jayhawk Club, using strong second and third round performances to pull away for the victory. KWU also swept both KCAC events this season, also winning...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNB Local4

Four Lopers tabbed All-MIAA

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Nebraska-Kearney has four selections on the 2022 All-MIAA women’s tennis team. The squad is voted upon by the league’s nine head coaches and they cannot vote for their own players. Freshman Alexis Bernthal (Boulder, Colo.) leads the way as she wins the “Sportsmanship Award.”...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Husker batters keep on hitting in 14-3 thumping of Omaha

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett break down impending decisions from Nebraska football transfer portal targets, plus hoops and Baylor Scheierman. The Nebraska baseball team left no doubt this time. After three one-run games, all of which came down to the final pitch, the Huskers jumped on Omaha...
OMAHA, NE
Hutch Post

⛳ Dragon golf headed to nationals; Crockett wins individually

HASTINGS, Nebraska – The No. 3-ranked Hutchinson Community College men’s golf team will have an opportunity to defend its 2021 NJCAA national championship. The Blue Dragons finished second in the NJCAA District III (Central District)/Region VI Championship on Tuesday at Lochland Country Club to qualify for the NJCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship for the 21st consecutive season and for the 24th time in program history.
HUTCHINSON, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Plainsmen Baseball Wins McCook Series

Northeastern baseball was able to hold onto their 3rd place ranking in Region IX after a successful series against the McCook Indians. In addtion to the McCook series, NJC traveled to Fort Collins for a single game against the CSU club team. By taking 2 games against McCook and a win against CSU Club, the Plainsmen sit at a 27-24 record going into the last series of the regular season. Northeastern will host Southeast Community College on Friday (April 29th) and Saturday (April 30th). The 3-game series against #1 Southeast CC will have game times at 3pm and 5:30pm on Friday and 1pm on Saturday. A couple wins in the series would no doubt help the chances for NJC to host a 1st round playoff game.
MCCOOK, NE

