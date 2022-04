A large part of the appeal of the Lions deal, it would seem, rested in the chance to go from 46th to 34th. Kwesi Adofo-Mensah now has the ability to really focus in on who he thinks is the best selection at the 2nd spot in RD2. There are some great players out there, so let’s see who the Vikings may be interested in drafting at 34. Shout out to PFF for providing some great information and specific details.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 11 HOURS AGO