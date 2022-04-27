Injured St. Louis officers return to roll call 3 months after shooting

ST. LOUIS – An early morning shootout in south St. Louis left one woman recovering from gunshot wounds. Police said at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the woman fired at another person on South Grand at Gravois Avenue. That person returned fire shooting the woman multiple times before leaving the scene. The woman was taken to […]
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting death of a Cahokia Heights mother of eight. Authorities found the body of Camesha McCline Wednesday morning just before 7 a.m. in East St. Louis. ISP confirmed to News 4 she was found near Illinois Avenue Playground at the intersection of Illinois Avenue and 26th.
ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the head early Thursday morning in south St. Louis. There were multiple shell casings at the scene. Police said they found a man at about 4:30 a.m. near a sidewalk in front of the homes in the 4500 block of Cleveland Avenue. He was suffering from massive […]
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
St. Louis, Missouri. 20-year-old Ashlyn Nicole Ketcherside adored spending her time outside in nature. She loved to stargaze, go on hikes, and paint. She was close to her family and had a ton of friends. She lived in Farmington, Missouri, and her loved ones say that she just had "a beautiful soul."
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man shot and killed in north St. Louis city early Sunday morning was identified. Officers responded to a call at SLU hospital after the man was dropped off with gunshot wounds. Police later learned the shooting happened at the BP gas station in the 2000 block of North Florissant around 1:42 a.m. when Jeffrey Davis, 24, was shot in the stomach and the chest. He died from his injuries.
Police are asking the public to help find two missing teens that ran away together in a stolen car. They believe that Dakota Price, 16, and Anthony Lorffle, 15, may have traveled outside of Lincoln County.
Comments / 0