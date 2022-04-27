ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Injured St. Louis officers return to roll call 3 months after shooting

FOX2now.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoll call was anything but routine Tuesday afternoon...

fox2now.com

FOX 2

Person returns fire, shoots woman multiple times in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An early morning shootout in south St. Louis left one woman recovering from gunshot wounds. Police said at around 1:30 a.m. Friday, the woman fired at another person on South Grand at Gravois Avenue. That person returned fire shooting the woman multiple times before leaving the scene. The woman was taken to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Little information on shooting death of mother of 8 in East St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting death of a Cahokia Heights mother of eight. Authorities found the body of Camesha McCline Wednesday morning just before 7 a.m. in East St. Louis. ISP confirmed to News 4 she was found near Illinois Avenue Playground at the intersection of Illinois Avenue and 26th.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
FOX 2

Man shot in the head in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man was shot in the head early Thursday morning in south St. Louis. There were multiple shell casings at the scene. Police said they found a man at about 4:30 a.m. near a sidewalk in front of the homes in the 4500 block of Cleveland Avenue. He was suffering from massive […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

24-year-old shot in BP parking lot, dies at hospital

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man shot and killed in north St. Louis city early Sunday morning was identified. Officers responded to a call at SLU hospital after the man was dropped off with gunshot wounds. Police later learned the shooting happened at the BP gas station in the 2000 block of North Florissant around 1:42 a.m. when Jeffrey Davis, 24, was shot in the stomach and the chest. He died from his injuries.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Missing Missouri teens left in a stolen car

Police are asking the public to help find two missing teens that ran away together in a stolen car. They believe that Dakota Price, 16, and Anthony Lorffle, 15, may have traveled outside of Lincoln County.

