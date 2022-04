Battle Mountain High School Junior Karly Woodbridge presented a proposal for a new girls softball team to the Eagle County School District Board of Education on April 13. During the board meeting, Woodbridge asked for board approval of her proposal for the team at Battle Mountain, citing that travel to and from Eagle Valley High School made participating in girls softball impossible. In her presentation, Woodbridge walked the board through the steps taken to identify priorities, addressed potential hurdles and outlined logistics to ensure the inaugural season would be a successful one.

EAGLE COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO