Bitcoin tanked on April 26, dropping more than 5% over the course of the day, reaching just under $38,000. Which means that as of 5 p.m. Eastern, just 46% of all bitcoin holders were in the black with 12% breaking even, according to IntoTheBlock. Compare that to the start of the business day, when bitcoin was about $40,300 and 63% of bitcoin investors were in the black, and you get a sense of why investing in cryptocurrencies can be rough business.

